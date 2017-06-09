Molina scratched from start in Friday's game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals scratched catcher Yadier Molina from the starting lineup Friday night with lower back spasms.

Eric Fryer replaced Molina against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fryer was set to hit in the eighth spot.

Molina hit .300, playing in six games, on the recent seven-game trip on which St. Louis did not win a game. He has started 51 of the 58 games this season.