O'Neill-Thorne leads Australia past Canada 62-58 at U23 men's wheelchair worlds
TORONTO — Tom O'Neill-Thorne was a rebound short of a triple double as he led Australia past Canada 62-58 on Friday at the under-23 world men's wheelchair basketball championship.
O'Neill-Thorne had 26 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Australia (1-1).
Ben Moronchuk scored 28 points and added with nine rebounds with four assists for Canada (1-1). Liam Hickey had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Canadians face Iran on Saturday as the round-robin tournament continues.
A buzzer beater by Alex Hayward at the end of the third closed the gap for Canada, making it 41-41.
Hayward opened up the fourth with another two points, giving Canada its first lead since the beginning of the game.
The teams exchanged leads but near the end of the game Canada missed some key opportunities that allowed Australia to push ahead and maintain the lead in the final stretch.