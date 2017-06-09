O'Neill-Thorne leads Australia past Canada 62-58 at U23 men's wheelchair worlds

TORONTO — Tom O'Neill-Thorne was a rebound short of a triple double as he led Australia past Canada 62-58 on Friday at the under-23 world men's wheelchair basketball championship.

O'Neill-Thorne had 26 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Australia (1-1).

Ben Moronchuk scored 28 points and added with nine rebounds with four assists for Canada (1-1). Liam Hickey had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Canadians face Iran on Saturday as the round-robin tournament continues.

A buzzer beater by Alex Hayward at the end of the third closed the gap for Canada, making it 41-41.

Hayward opened up the fourth with another two points, giving Canada its first lead since the beginning of the game.