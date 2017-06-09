Orioles put reliever O'Day on DL; Machado out again

NEW YORK — Darren O'Day has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen heading into a three-game series against the AL East-rival New York Yankees.

The move Friday was made retroactive to Wednesday. Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to replace O'Day.

In addition, All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive night. He injured his left hand and wrist when he was spiked by Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen on a double steal Wednesday.