Rockies escape late jam, beat Cubs 5-3 for 6th win in row

CHICAGO — Rockies closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping, and Colorado held off the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Friday for their season-high sixth win in a row.

After three straight one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short flyball and struck out a swinging Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save. The Rockies posted their NL-leading 40th win this season and have their longest winning streak since 2014.

Charlie Blackmon and Ryan Hanigan hit two-run homer and Nolan Arenado added an RBI single for the Rockies.

Heyward drove in two runs for the Cubs, who had just three singles and lost their third straight.

Chris Rusin (3-0) won in relief. Seth Frankoff (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the team a day after the club told him not to come to Wrigley Field while Major League Baseball investigates a domestic abuse claim. Russell, who didn't play, had been accused of hitting his wife in a social media post that has since been deleted. Russell denied the allegation.

Rockies starter German Marquez lasted only three innings. Rusin went two innings to beat his former club and four more relievers each pitched a hitless inning.

Heyward had an RBI single as the Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first. He drove in a run with a grounder in the fifth, pulling Chicago within 4-3.

Hanigan homered in the second off Mike Montgomery. Blackmon connected in the fourth off Frankoff. Arenado singled home a run in the seventh.

RUSSELL RETURNS

It's uncertain when Cubs manager Joe Maddon will put Russell in the lineup.

"I'm here to stay," Russell said shortly after arriving at the ballpark. "This is my job. This is what I love doing."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks, on the DL with hand tendinitis, originally was scheduled to start this game. Maddon believes the DL stint could benefit Hendricks, whose velocity has been down this season. "This might be the best thing for him," Maddon said.

