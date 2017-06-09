Sneijder becomes the Netherlands' most-capped international

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Wesley Sneijder has become the Netherlands' most capped international, making his 131st appearance for his country in Friday's Group A World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on his 33rd birthday.

The veteran midfielder's appearance in the Dutch starting lineup meant he overtook former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar's long-held record.

Sneijder, a former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan playmaker who is now at Galatasaray in Turkey, made his international debut on April 30, 2003, in a 1-1 draw against Portugal.