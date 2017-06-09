Struggling RHP Masahiro Tanaka pushed back 1 day by Yankees

NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka's next scheduled start has been pushed back one day as the New York Yankees attempt to get their struggling ace back on track.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi says Tanaka will pitch Monday night at the Los Angeles Angels rather than Sunday at home against AL East-rival Baltimore. That gives the right-hander five days between outings, a routine he's more accustomed to.

Minus injured star Mike Trout, the Angels entered Friday tied for last in the American League in slugging percentage. Tanaka has faced the power-hitting Orioles twice this season, and they roughed him up in Baltimore on May 31.

New York has not announced a new starter for Sunday. Girardi says the team has "internal candidates" but the decision will depend on how the games play out Friday and Saturday.