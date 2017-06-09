The Latest: Kerr cracks that old-timers would kill Warriors
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — The Latest on Game 4 of the NBA Finals (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
Steve Kerr hasn't talked to any of the old-timers who say their teams would have beaten his Golden State Warriors.
But he sarcastically responded to them Friday before Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying they were right and "they would all kill us."
With the Warriors unbeaten in the
Kerr mockingly agreed, saying after the Warriors' shootaround that "the game gets worse as time goes on" and "players are less talented than they used to be."
He added: "The guys in the '50s would have destroyed everybody."
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball