Thursday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Pittsburgh 6 Nashville 0

(Penguins lead series 3-2)

CFL Pre-season

Toronto 24 Montreal 20

Ottawa 30 Hamilton 29

MLB

American

L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 1

Tampa Bay 7 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 6 Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2 Seattle 1

National

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

Arizona 15 San Diego 3

Miami 7 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 1

Interleague

Washington 6 Baltimore 1

