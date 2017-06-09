Thursday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Thursday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Pittsburgh 6 Nashville 0
(Penguins lead series 3-2)
---
CFL Pre-season
Toronto 24 Montreal 20
Ottawa 30 Hamilton 29
---
MLB
American
L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 1
Tampa Bay 7 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 6 Kansas City 1
Minnesota 2 Seattle 1
National
Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)
Arizona 15 San Diego 3
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 1
Interleague
Washington 6 Baltimore 1
---