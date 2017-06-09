White finishes third after jump off on 1.55 metre course at Spruce Meadows
CALGARY — Canadian Keenan White, aboard For Freedom Z, finished third after a seven-horse jump off Thursday night on the 1.55-metre course at Spruce Meadows.
World No. 1 Kent Ferrington of the United States won in 38.40 seconds, American Ashlee Bond (38.78) took silver and White, from Rockwood, Ont., was third in 39.88.
Former Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze of Schomberg, Ont., rode Chacco Kid to sixth in the jump off with a time of 46.15 seconds.
The top six horses all completed the jump off without any faults, while Mexico's Antonio Maurer had eight to place seventh.