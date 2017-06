Ben Moronchuk, Canadian men's U23 squad beat Iran at world championships

TORONTO — Ben Moronchuk scored a game-high 38 points to go along with 12 rebounds as Canada downed Iran 68-59 on Saturday at the men's under-23 world wheelchair basketball championship.

Liam Hickey had a triple-double for the Canadians (2-1), with 14 points, 14 boards and 10 assists.

Canada led 15-8 after one quarter, but was down 35-31 at the half. The Canadians battled back to grab a one-point lead through three quarters and used a 15-2 run late in the fourth to put themselves ahead for good.

Canadian coach Darrell Nordell shortened his bench against Iran, choosing to use just one substitution. Four starters played the entire 40 minutes to earn the victory.

Mojtaba Kamali led Iran (1-2) with 23 points.