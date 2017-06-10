Brewers place 2B Villar on 10-day DL with back strain

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed second baseman Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list with a back strain.

Villar was injured in the eighth inning of Friday night's 8-6 victory over Arizona when he made a diving stop of Chris Herrmann's grounder and threw the runner out.

He had to be carted off the field. Manager Craig Counsell said X-rays were negative.

Milwaukee recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Villar's roster spot.

Versatile Eric Sogard started at second for Milwaukee Saturday night.