Canada's Keean White places second in RBC Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows

CALGARY — Canada's Keean White came second in the RBC Grand Prix on Saturday at Spruce Meadows, while fellow Canadian Vanessa Mannix joined him on the podium with a third-place finish.

Mexico's Patricio Pasquel won the jump off on the 13-obstacle track in a time of 43.44 seconds.

White, of Rockwood, Ont., was aboard his top mount For Freedom Z, a 12 year-old Zangersheide gelding, and came in at 46.55. Calgary's Mannix rode bay stallion Grand Cru VD Vijf Eiken in a time of 43.50 but had four faults in the jump off that knocked her into third.

White also finished third aboard For Freedom Z after a seven-horse jump in Thursday night's ATB Financial Cup.

"I felt very prepared for this competition and though the weather didn't quite hold up, I felt my horse was ready for the conditions after Thursday evening," said White.

"My horse had never really jumped in the extreme conditions like that before."

Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze of Schomberg, Ont., came fifth after failing to make it out of the first round.