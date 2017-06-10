Canadian men's rugby squad blanked 13-0 at home by Georgia

CALGARY — The Canadian men's rugby squad kicked off their June rugby international series with a 13-0 loss against Georgia on Saturday.

Merab Kvirkashvili scored all 13 points for world No. 12 Georgia, including the game's only try in the 77th minute in rainy conditions at Calgary Rugby Park.

Aaron Carpenter tied Al Charron's test record of 76 caps when he came on as a second-half replacement for Canada, ranked 23rd in the world.

Canadian starters Shane O'Leary and Andrew Coe, and Anthony Luca — a second half replacement — also made their test debuts.

Georgia took a 3-0 lead in just the third minute when Kvirkashvili kicked an early penalty, a score that would hold until half time.

Kvirkashvili doubled the lead in the 46th minute with another penalty, then sealed the win in the 77th minute when he dove onto a loose ball before converting to make it 13-0.