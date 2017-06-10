Sports

Chris Surbey wins the RBC Capital Markets Cup at Spruce Meadows

CALGARY — Canadian Chris Surbey captured the RBC Capital Markets Cup on Friday on the 1.50-metre course at Spruce Meadows.

Seven of the 27 entries qualified for a jump off against the clock, and Canada pulled off a 1-2 finish, with Keean White placing right behind Surbey. Spain's Paola Amalibia Puig rounded out the podium.

"Its very special to win a class like this at Spruce Meadows, there is so much history here - its unbelievable, especially for Canadian riders - it's something we all dream of doing one day and I was lucky enough to have done it tonight," said Surbey, who was aboard Cavarola.

Calgary's Surbey won with a time of 44.72 seconds. White, from Rockwood, Ont., came in at 46.26 while Puig's time was 49.28.

White was aboard Z Diamanty, a 10 year-old Holstein mare that has competed with for only three months.

"I only started riding her in the first week of March, she is owned by a great group of guys in El Salvador who started supporting us... I think she'll be a horse to win a lot of classes in the future," said White.

Former Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze of Schomberg, Ont., rode Coco Bongo to seventh in the jump off.

 

