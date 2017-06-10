Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.

Berrios (5-1) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start, both on this road trip.

The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. After Denard Span's double and walks to Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, Berrios struck out Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence.

Belt splashed a 3-2 pitch into McCovey Cove for a solo homer in the first inning to put San Francisco ahead. It marked his seventh career homer into the bay beyond the right-field wall named for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and second this season.

Berrios allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks in his first career appearance against San Francisco. Brandon Kintzler, the Twins' third reliever, finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (2-8) struck out six and walked one over six innings, increasing his impressive totals to 65 Ks and two walks in his last eight starts.

But he also has given up six home runs during that stretch. Vargas led off the fourth with his second of the year and Dozier hit a go-ahead, two-run drive in the fifth.

Samardzija beat the Brewers his last time out to end a two-start skid but still hasn't won consecutive outings this season. He had been 4-0 with a 3.67 ERA in his previous five matchups with Minnesota.

Posey doubled and drove in a run on a groundout for San Francisco, shut out 4-0 a night earlier.

Belt's drive to the water was the 73rd by the Giants and matched Pablo Sandoval for second behind 35 hit by home run king Barry Bonds. There have been 113 overall at AT&T Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 1B Joe Mauer had much of the day off before entering in the sixth. ... Chris Gimenez caught Berrios as Jason Castro rested.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner, who bruised his ribs and sprained his pitching shoulder in an April 20 dirt bike accident in Colorado, could face live hitters at some point during a four-game series in Denver beginning Thursday. ... 2B Joe Panik was held out of the lineup and isn't likely to play again until the Giants open a two-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday. Panik injured his left thumb trying to dive for a ball up the middle Thursday. ... Mike Morse is still feeling effects from a concussion he suffered in a collision with Samardzija while both were trying to break up a benches-clearing brawl against the Washington Nationals on May 29. Morse did some cardio work Friday but was "foggy" afterward, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Nik Turley makes his major league debut against his former franchise and opposite Giants righty Matt Cain (3-5), who has never faced the Twins or the Rays — the only clubs he is yet to pitch against during his career.

