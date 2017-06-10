England wins toss, bowls 1st against Australia
BIRMINGHAM, England — England has won the toss and will bowl first against Australia in a Group A match in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Saturday.
After washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Australia needs a victory to advance to the semifinals alongside the already qualified English, who have won their opening two games.
Both countries have selected unchanged teams.
The match will begin under
Lineups:
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood.
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.