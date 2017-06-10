Ferrari dominates final practice with Vettel, Raikkonen one-two; Stroll 18th

MONTREAL — Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen dominated the third and final practice session Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel posted the quickest lap of one minute 12.572 seconds on the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 0.292 seconds ahead of Raikkonen. The Ferraris finished one-two in the same order at the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Vettel will be seeking his fourth Canadian Grand Prix pole position, and his first since 2013, in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes AMG, 0.354 seconds off the lead.

Max Verstappen snagged fourth best late in the one-hour practice at 1:12.964 despite a close call near the wall on the final chicane. That dropped Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG to fifth at 1:13.210 while Nico Hulkenberg's Renault was sixth in 1:13.493.

Canadian rookie Lance Stroll got his first laps of the weekend on the ultrasoft tires that appear to be quickest and improved his best time to 1:14.409, but it was good for only 18th among the 20 cars. He got in 25 laps. His Williams teammate Felipe Massa was seventh in 1:13.527.