Ferraris (Vettel, Raikkonen) fastest in Canadian GP practice

MONTREAL — Sebastien Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen drove their Ferraris to the fastest times in the third and final practice before the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel completed the 4. 361-kilometre (2.71-mile) circuit in 1 minute, 12.572 seconds, about three-tenths of a second faster than his teammate. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes was third, followed by Max Verstappen's Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes.

Vettel is the Formula One points leader. He won in Montreal in 2013 and was second last year. Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix five times, including the past two.

Qualifying was scheduled for Saturday afternoon on a sunny and warm day on Montreal's Isle Notre-Dame.

