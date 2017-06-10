Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat off the disabled list, Enrique Hernandez added a solo shot and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combined on a five-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett (3-5) left the game in the second inning after taking a hot comebacker off his bare left hand.

Hill (3-2) started and went five innings for the Dodgers, holding the Reds to one run on two hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Making his first relief appearance since his 2008 rookie season in Japan, Maeda threw the final four innings to earn the save. He gave up three hits, including a ninth-inning solo home run to Joey Votto, while striking out six.

Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, whose last hit came on May 16, had two singles, including a two-run basehit in the fourth.

After giving up the two-run homer to Turner in the first Garrett got into a different kind of trouble in the second.

Austin Barnes led off with a blistering comebacker and Garrett instinctively threw his hands up at the ball. The ball appeared to hit him in the palm of bare left hand. He went down and stayed there for some time, finally rising to make a few practice throws before leaving the game. X-rays were negative and he diagnosed with a bruised hand.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Adam Duvall was ill and not in Cincinnati's starting lineup. Manager Bryan Price said Duvall's been feeling badly for a couple days: "Going to be on the bench today. We're going to get him hydrated. He's not contagious, he doesn't have a fever, but he's not feeling good at all."

Dodgers: The Dodgers activated Turner from the 10-day disabled list and batted him third. OF Brett Eibner was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City. . Reliever Sergio Romo (sprained left ankle) was placed on the 10-day DL and Luis Avilan (triceps soreness) was activated after missing 14 games on the DL. . OF Joc Pederson started his rehab at Oklahoma City and homered on his first pitch.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0), released by the Diamondbacks in the spring, is scheduled to make his third start of the season. He allowed six earned runs in the 10 combined innings of his first two starts (5.40 ERA).