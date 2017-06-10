Japan overpowers Romania 33-21 in rugby test match

KUMAMOTO, Japan — Michael Leitch ran in a try in the second half on Saturday as Japan beat Romania 33-21 in a test match.

Romania took an early 6-0 lead with Florin Vlaicu kicking penalties from 48 and 30 metres out.

But Japan took control when Akihito Yamada sprinted over from 30 metres in the 12th minute and Kenki Fukuoka added another try 10 minutes later.

Jumpei Ogura converted both tries and added a penalty as the hosts took a comfortable 23-9 lead at halftime.

Leitch, Japan's captain at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, gave Japan a 28-9 lead only 90 seconds after the break.

Mihai Macovei and Sione Fakaosilea scored second-half tries, converted by Vlaicu, as Romania seized the momentum in the final 30 minutes.