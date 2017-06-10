Lions beat Crusaders 12-3 in 3rd tour match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The British and Irish Lions produced an impressive defensive performance to beat the Crusaders 12-3 on Saturday, ending the Christchurch-based team's unbeaten record this season and putting the Lions' New Zealand tour back on track after a midweek loss to the Blues.

Flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked three first-half penalties to one by Richie Mo'unga for the Crusaders, and the Lions then added another for the only points of the second half in a huge confidence boost a fortnight out from the first test against New Zealand.