Longoria, Rays beat A's 6-5 in 10 to open doubleheader

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Saturday in the opener of the majors' first regularly scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

The Rays won their fourth in a row. Oakland, which scored a run in the ninth to tie it, lost despite getting a season-high 16 hits.

Peter Bourjos led off the 10th with a single, advanced on a wild pitch by Liam Hendriks (2-1) and scored on Longoria's third hit of the game.

Austin Pruitt (5-1) won in relief.

Oakland starter Sonny Gray struck out 10 while giving up five runs, only two of them earned, in six innings.

Steven Souza Jr. and Tim Beckham each drove in two runs for the Rays,

The A's led off the third with five straight hits off Erasmo Ramirez to take a 3-0 lead. Jed Lowrie drove in the first run with a double and Khris Davis and Yonder Alonso followed with RBI singles.

Souza hit a two-run single in the fourth and Beckham put the Rays ahead 4-3 with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth.

The Rays added another run in the sixth when catcher Josh Phegley mishandled a throw enabling Beckham to score from second base on Michael Martinez's infield single. It was Oakland's second error of the game and major league-worst 61st of the season.

Ryan Healy hit an RBI single in the A's seventh. Back-to-back doubles by Alonso and Healy off Alex Colome tied it at 5 in the ninth.

A's centre fielder Jaycob Brugman got his first major league hit, a sixth-inning single off Ramirez.

DOUBLE DIP

The last regularly scheduled doubleheader in the majors was on July 11, 2011, when the A's hosted the Angels. This was the secound doubleheader at Tropicana Field — the other was Sept. 30, 2004, when two games against the Detroit Tigers had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Frances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Andrew Triggs was put on the disabled list with a strained left hip after giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings Friday night. OF Matt Olson was recalled from Nashville to take Triggs' roster spot.

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (strained groin) was activated to pitch the second game. His last start was May 30. ... C Wilson Ramos (recovery from torn ACL) may soon have his rehab upgraded from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT