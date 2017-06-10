Luke Bryan opening Game 6 broadcast from honky-tonk roof

NASHVILLE — Country star and Predators fan Luke Bryan will open NBC's broadcast of Game 6 on Sunday night singing a song from the rooftop of the honky-tonk Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge.

The two-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year will sing one song exclusively for the broadcast, according to the NHL. Bryan also will sing four songs at 7 p.m. that will be streamed live on NHL.com and shown on TV screens inside Bridgestone Arena before Pittsburgh plays Nashville and also for fans at watch parties in downtown Nashville.