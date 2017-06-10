Machado out again for O's; Castillo activated, Pena cut

NEW YORK — Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Saturday night because of an injured left hand and wrist.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there was a chance Machado could avoid going on the disabled list.

"See if he might be available tonight. Who knows? But it's encouraging, the improvement," Showalter said before Baltimore played the New York Yankees.

Machado is hitting .213 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs.

The Orioles reinstated catcher Welington Castillo from the 10-day disabled list and started him. He suffered a testicular injury on May 30 in Baltimore when an errant pitch ricocheted off a batter and struck him.

Castillo also missed time in early May with right shoulder tendinitis. He is batting .317 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 29 games.