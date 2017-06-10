Man United reach agreement to sign Benfica defender Lindelof

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on Saturday.

Lindelof, a 22-year-old centre back, would become United's first signing of the off-season . The transfer will be completed subject to medical examination, international clearance, and the agreement of personal terms.

Lindelof made 32 appearances as Benfica retained the Primeira Liga title, and has player for Sweden, featuring on Friday as it beat France 2-1 to go top of its World Cup qualifying group.