Man United reach agreement to sign Benfica defender Lindelof
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on Saturday.
Lindelof, a 22-year-old
Lindelof made 32 appearances as Benfica retained the Primeira Liga title, and has player for Sweden, featuring on Friday as it beat France 2-1 to go top of its World Cup qualifying group.
Lindelof began his career with Vasteras SK, and moved to Benfica in 2011. He progressed through the club's youth system before establishing a place in the first team during the 2015-16 season.