Mariners rally past Blue Jays 4-2 for 10th win in 12 games

SEATTLE — Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night for their 10th win in 12 games.

Struggling to get anything started all night against Toronto starter Joe Biagini (1-5), the Mariners rallied with two runs in the seventh and managed to silence the thousands of Blue Jays fans who made the trip south from the provinces of western Canada for the weekend series.

Valencia's single scored Robinson Cano with the tying run, and Dyson followed with a liner to centre scoring Kyle Seager and giving Seattle a 3-2 lead. Seager added a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning.

Tyler Cloyd (1-0) pitched one inning of relief to get the victory in his first appearance in the majors since Sept. 29, 2013. The combo of Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz worked the eighth and ninth innings as Seattle reached .500 for the third time this season.

Cano barely missed a home run with a drive off the top of the wall in centre leading off the seventh. He found his way home three batters later when Valencia singled to pull Seattle even at 2-all. A walk to Mike Zunino loaded the bases and rather than go to the bullpen, Toronto stayed with Biagini. It was the wrong decision as Dyson lined a single into centre to score Seager. Valencia was thrown out at the plate by Kevin Pillar trying to score from second.

Seattle had three hits in the seventh inning after managing just two hits in the first 20 plate appearances against Biagini.

Jose Bautista hit his 11th homer of the season, but Seattle's pitching staff managed to quiet most of Toronto's lineup. Starter Sam Gaviglio overcame control problems early to allow one earned run in six innings.

The Mariners had one major defensive play in the top of the seventh that proved critical. Dyson's diving attempt at Josh Donaldson's liner came up short, but he made a perfect relay to Taylor Motter and his throw home to Zunino easily beat Pillar trying to score from first. Pillar ran through a stop sign from third base coach Luis Rivera.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Toronto is still awaiting word on the knee injury suffered by INF Devon Travis. Manager John Gibbons said Friday he wasn't sure if Travis had been seen by a specialist in Toronto. Travis was placed on the 10-day DL earlier this week with a sore right knee. It's the same knee Travis had surgery on in the off-season .

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger could be activated from the DL as early as Saturday. Haniger has been out since April 26 with a strained oblique. Manager Scott Servais said the hope was to activate Haniger sometime this weekend.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (6-2) makes his 13th start. He's won his last five decisions and the Blue Jays have won his last six starts.