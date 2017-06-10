Pirates break through late to beat Marlins 7-6

PITTSBURGH — Jordy Mercer hit a tying two-run triple in the eighth and John Jaso followed with a go-ahead double, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Saturday.

Mercer's double to centre off reliever David Phelps (2-3) scored Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz, then Mercer scored on Jaso's ground-rule double to right.

Pittsburgh rallied from three deficits, including after Miami opened with a three-run first. McCutchen, Diaz and Josh Bell each had three hits for the Pirates, although Bell was thrown out at the plate in the third and the Pirates left runners in scoring position in five consecutive innings before finally breaking through.

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the first inning and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and that Stanton is day-to-day with a bruised wrist.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams gave up five runs in four innings, including homers to J.T. Realmuto and Derek Dietrich. Realmuto had three hits and three RBIs.

Daniel Hudson (1-2) earned the win behind a scoreless seventh. Juan Nicasio got two outs in the eighth, and Felipe Rivero got four outs for the save — his first with the Pirates and the fourth of his career.

SHUFFLING THE DECK

The Pirates made five transactions before the game, sending RHPs Tyler Glasnow and Dovydas Neverauskas to Triple-A Indianapolis, recalling RHP Edgar Santana and RHP A.J. Schugel and designating RHP Pat Light for assignment.

Glasnow had been in the Pirates' rotation all season, but was 2-6 with a 7.45 ERA. He'll be replaced by Jameson Taillon, returning from surgery to treat testicular cancer on May 8. Santana and Schugel joined the bullpen, which has had a busy week. Pirates relievers have thrown 215 2/3 innings this season, tied for fourth-most in the National League.

The Marlins also exchanged relievers, sending Brian Ellington to Triple-A New Orleans and recalling Drew Steckenrider. Manager Don Mattingly said he'd like Ellington to focus on throwing more strikes and likes Steckenrider's ability to go multiple innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Junichi Tazawa threw at two-inning rehab appearance with Class A Jupiter on Friday night. Tazawa gave up one hit and struck out two. It was his first rehab stint as he returns from rib cartilage inflammation. He has been out since May 16.

Pirates: Taillon is expected to make his return from the disabled list on Monday and start that night against the Colorado Rockies. Taillon has not pitched since May 4.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.48 ERA) will make his first start against the Pirates, the only major league team he'd ever played for before his season.

Pirates: Ivan Nova (5-4, 3.06 ERA) will take his regular turn five days after leaving the game in Baltimore on Tuesday with left knee inflammation. Nova said his knee feels "fine" and shouldn't be an issue.

