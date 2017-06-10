Springboks beat France 37-14 to end losing streak

PRETORIA, South Africa — South Africa scored two tries in a minute in the second half on the way to beating France 37-14 on Saturday, securing a pressure-relieving win for coach Allister Coetzee.

The Springboks ended a four-test losing streak that hung over Coetzee's team from last year, the worst season in their modern history.

Victory over an experimental French team in the first game of a three-test series — and South Africa's first test of 2017 — was made comfortable only midway through the second half though.

A penalty try and a try from scrumhalf Ross Cronje on debut, with those scores coming in quick succession in the 60th and 61st minutes, turned the Boks' narrow 16-14 lead into a 30-14 advantage. Center Jan Serfontein added a late try, finishing a break from another of South Africa's five debutants at Loftus Versfeld, fullback Andries Coetzee.

France tested a new-look South Africa's nerves when replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin sniped over in the 55th to make it a two-point game with the Tricolors' second try.

South Africa had plenty of possession and swathes of territory in the first half but couldn't find a killer blow until fullback Coetzee broke for hooker Malcolm Marx to set up centre Jesse Kriel.

Henry Chavancy took advantage of a tricky bounce of the ball on South Africa's line to get France's first try, with the persistent French fighting back from 13-3 and then 16-7 deficits before the Springboks finally ran away in the last 20 minutes.

The penalty try was the turning point, and it was touch and go.

France fullback Brice Dulin was penalized for an early tackle on Courtnall Skosan as the South Africa winger chased a kick through and appeared set to score.

South Africa was given a penalty try, and Dulin was yellow-carded.