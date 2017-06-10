The Latest: Osuigwe wins all-American girls' final in Paris

PARIS — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

3:25 p.m.

Whitney Osuigwe became the fifth American to win the girls' title at the French Open on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Osuigwe defeated Claire Liu, who is aged 17, in the second ever all-American final. Osuigwe won the match 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin of Australia won the boys' title by defeating Nicola Kuhn of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-3. The 17-year-old player is the first Australian to win the boys' title at Roland Garros in 49 years.

Kathy Horvath defeated Kelly Henry in the 1980 girls' final, the only other all-American girls' final at Roland Garros. Only three other Americans have won the French Open girls' singles title: Ann Smith, Bonnie Gadusek and Jennifer Capriati.

___

3:10 p.m.

The women's final at the French Open is underway.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania is facing unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

___

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.

The winner Saturday will be a first-time Grand Slam champion.

If Halep wins, she also will move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time. She was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament until this one. This is only the eighth major of her career.

The men's doubles final is also Saturday, with two Americans on opposite sides: Ryan Harrison of the U.S. and Michael Venus of New Zealand go up against Donald Young of the U.S. and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico.

___