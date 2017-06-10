Thompson shoots 67 for 1-shot lead after 3rd round

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Lexi Thompson shot a 67 for a 17-under 199 total and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Manulife LPGA Classic on Saturday.

Fellow American Lindy Duncan was in second after a 67, followed by South Korea's In Gee Chun (68) another shot back. Canada's Alena Sharp (70), who was in a three-way for the lead with Thompson and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, fell into a tie for fourth with world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (65) of Thailand.

Sharp, who's from nearby Hamilton, had a share of the lead after two rounds for the first time in her 12-year LPGA Tour career, snapping 246 tournaments. She said she had to play a more defensive style due to the firmer greens and breezy conditions.

"It was good to get through this round," Sharp said. "I didn't hit it as great as I would have liked to but my putter saved me. I had a lot of up and downs."

First-round leader Suzann Petterson had a 68 and was in a three-way tie at 203.

Canada's Brittany Marchand, a Symetra Tour player who made the cut at an LPGA Tour event for the first time, was five shots off the lead after a 67. Five early birdies helped Marchand to a 31 on the front nine in warm, breezy conditions at Whistle Bear Golf Club. On the back nine, she bogeyed No. 10 but got the stroke back with a birdie on the 13th hole.

"I felt like I would probably be nervous today and I actually felt a lot more comfortable than I expected," Marchand said. "I think that's a good sign for tomorrow."

Sharp, ranked No. 68 in the world, has one top-five finish this season. She posted a career-best fourth-place result at last year's Canadian Pacific Women's Open. She'll have plenty of friends and family members on hand to watch her go for her first career LPGA Tour title.