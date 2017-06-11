Arena changes 7 US starters vs Mexico, wary of altitude

MEXICO CITY — U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed seven of 11 starters for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier at Mexico, keeping only defenders Geoff Cameron and DeAndre Yedlin, and midfielders Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley.

Brad Guzan took over in goal from Tim Howard, and DaMarcus Beasley, Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez joined the back line in a 5-4-1 formation. Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola were in midfield and Bobby Wood at forward.

Others on the bench who started Thursday's 2-0 home win over Trinidad and Tobago included defender John Brooks, midfielders Clint Dempsey, Fabian Johnson and Darlington Nagbe, and forward Jozy Altidore. Left back Jorge Villafana and midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, both injured, did not dress along with No. 4 goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

With Estadio Azteca at 7,820 feet above sea level and just two off days between games, Arena paid close attention to recovery time.

"We have some good players and we also have another group behind them that's pretty good, because we see them every day in training," Arena said after Thursday's game.

At 35, Beasley became the first American to appear in five qualifying cycles. Guzan had not started since last November's 4-0 defeat at Costa Rica, the last game before the U.S. Soccer Federation fired coach Jurgen Kinsmann and brought back Arena, the Americans' coach from 1998-2006.

Speaking at training Saturday, Howard praised the roster's depth.