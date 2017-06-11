Bayern signing Serge Gnabry on 3-year contract
MUNICH — Bayern Munich is signing Germany forward Serge Gnabry from Bundesliga rival Werder Bremen.
Bayern says the 21-year-old Gnabry, who told Bremen last week that he wanted to leave, will sign a three-year contract with the German champion.
Gnabry, who joined Bremen from Arsenal last summer, scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for the club.
He also earned his first call-up for Germany, scoring a hat trick on his debut in a rout of San Marino last November.
Bremen said Thursday that Gnabry was activating a clause in his contract to leave at the end of the month.