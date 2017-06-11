Canada falls to Turkey at men's U23 world wheelchair basketball championship

TORONTO — Canada struggled to find its offence and fell behind early at the men's under-23 world wheelchair basketball championship, losing 70-38 to Turkey on Sunday.

Ben Moronchuk led Canada (2-2) with 14 points on just 5-of-25 shooting. He entered the contest as the tournament's top scorer, averaging 34 points per-game. Liam Hickey added 12 points.

Enes Bulut had a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds for undefeated Turkey (4-0). Ahmet Efeturk chipped in with 14 points and 14 boards.

Canada shot just 24 per cent overall, compared to 49 per cent for Turkey, en route to its lowest-scoring production through four preliminary-round games.

The Canadians were held to just four points in the first quarter, going 7:03 between its two baskets, and trailed 37-16 at halftime.