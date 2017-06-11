Canada makes changes for England rugby test after loss to top-ranked New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Canada women's rugby coach Francois Ratier has made two personnel and two positional changes to his starting lineup for Monday's game with second-ranked England at the International Women's Rugby Series.

Third-ranked Canada lost 28-16 to top-ranked New Zealand on Thursday.

Lori Josephson replaces Chelsea Guthrie at scrum half with Guthrie moving to the bench. Alex Tessier comes in at fly half, sending Emily Belchos to inside centre. Amanda Thornborough moves one place over to outside centre and Brittany Waters shifts to the bench.

"We are changing (No.) 9 and 10 to have other options in the future," Ratier said. "We are also expecting some reaction from players who didn't perform against New Zealand too."

The forward pack is unchanged with captain Kelly Russell at No. 8.

England opened the tournament with a 53-10 win over sixth-ranked Australia.

"The most important thing is to understand why we have lost and we did," Ratier said. "This group needs to find their 'killer instinct' to beat the best."

Monday's game — which starts Tuesday afternoon New Zealand time — is a rematch of the 2014 World Cup final won 21-9 by England.

Canada

Carolyn McEwen, Laura Russell, DaLeaka Menin, Tyson Beukeboom, Kayla Mack, Jacey Grusnick, Karen Paquin, Kelly Russell (capt.), Lori Josephson, Alex Tessier, Elissa Alarie, Emily Belchos, Amanda Thornborough, Magali Harvey, Julianne Zussman.

Replacements