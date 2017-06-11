Canadian Chris Surbey finishes third in the CNOOC Nexen Cup Derby

CALGARY — Canadian Chris Surbey earned his second podium finish at the Spruce Meadows Summer Series, finishing third in the CNOOC Nexen Cup Derby on Sunday, while American Richard Spooner joined elite company by capturing the event for the third year in a row.

Surbey, from Calgary, rode chestnut gelding Carnaval to his third-place finish. Surbey won the RBC Capital Markets Cup on Friday on the 1.50-metre course aboard Cavarola.

"I was lucky to have had a really good week and today was just super," said Surbey. "Carnaval was fantastic. When I was walking up to the in-gate Richard was jumping clear so that certainly put the pressure on. Jumping clear is a very hard thing to do in the Derby."

The competition had 19 obstacles spread across 1,100 metres and included the Bank measuring five metres in length, a double of liver pools, three-metre open water, table top, dry ditch and devils dyke with three elements set at 1.45 metres.

Spooner, atop 19-year-old Cristallo, joined former Canadian Olympic silver medallist Ian Millar (Big Ben) and American Olympic gold medallist Beezie Madden (Judgement) as the only horse/rider combinations to win the event three consecutive years. Spooner credited his horse as they finished the course as the only duo with zero faults.

"He fears nothing, he is incredibly brave and he just kind of drags me around the whole course, said Spooner. "I don't know if you can tell but I'm just saying 'whoa', asking him to slow down."

Mexico's Luis Alejandro Plascencia aboard his horse Salamera De La Nutria finished second.