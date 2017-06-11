Cespedes available to pinch-hit, returning to lineup Monday

ATLANTA — Mets manager Terry Collins says slugger Yoenis Cespedes is available to pinch-hit Sunday and will return to the lineup for the following two games when New York hosts the Chicago Cubs.

Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks. Collins has said several times over the past few days that Cespedes will be eased back into regular playing time.

Cespedes, signed last November to a $110 million, four-year contract, has suffered multiple injuries the past two years. He said after Saturday's 6-1 win over Atlanta that he's comfortable with the team's approach to rest him periodically during the next week.

Since Aug. 1, 2015, the Mets are 120-89 when Cespedes plays in a game and 32-41 when he doesn't.

New York made two roster moves Sunday, recalling right-hander Seth Lugo from a rehab assignment and optioning reliever Tyler Pill and infielder T.J. Rivera to Triple-A Las Vegas. Lugo, sidelined all season with right elbow inflammation, hasn't pitched in the majors since last Sept. 28.

