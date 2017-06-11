England beats Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup

SUWON, Korea, Republic Of — England won the Under-20 World Cup final beating Venezuela 1-0 on Sunday for its first global title since 1966.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the first half, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman preserved the lead by saving a second-half penalty from Adalberto Penaranda.

England arrived in South Korea without winning a game in this competition in 20 years, and leave as the surprising champion.

Venezuela, which has never qualified for the senior World Cup, had the first chance when Ronaldo Lucena's free kick hit the post.

Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break. The forward beat a defender to a free kick from Lewis Cook, had his first shot saved by Venezuela keeper Wuilker Farinez but reacted quicker to the rebound.

England was composed in possession in the first half but guilty of giving the ball away in the second. Still, it almost extended its lead out of nowhere. Josh Onomah's shot from well outside the area hit the crossbar before bouncing onto the goal-line and out.