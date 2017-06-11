Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges

NEW YORK — Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Police say the 32-year-old Telfair and another man were arrested early Sunday morning after police found firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside their vehicle.

It wasn't clear if Telfair had a lawyer.

Telfair was a first-round draft pick in 2004. He started with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams before ending his career in China in 2014.