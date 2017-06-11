FIFA removes Qatari match officials due to diplomatic crisis

ZURICH — FIFA says it has agreed to a request from the United Arab Emirates for Qataris to be stopped from officiating at a World Cup qualifier due to the diplomatic rift between the Gulf nations.

A referee from Singapore has replaced a one from Qatar for the UAE's match against Thailand in Bangkok on Tuesday. He will be assisted by a fellow Singaporean and two officials from Malaysia.

FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press that "the decision has been taken for sporting reasons and in view of the current geopolitical situation."