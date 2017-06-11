Five Canadians to watch at the 2017 MLB draft

The MLB draft begins Monday night and lasts through Wednesday. Here are five Canadians to watch as the three-day selection process unfolds:

LANDON LEACH, RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Leach, from Pickering, Ont., is expected to be the first Canadian selected at this year's draft. He started out as a catcher but with his big frame — he's six foot four and 205 pounds — his coaches with the Toronto Mets urged him to transition to a pitcher in the spring of 2015. He's ranked No. 85 on Baseball America's top 500 list of draft-eligible players. The 17-year-old is committed to the University of Texas.

ADAM HALL, SHORTSTOP

Hall moved from his birth country of Bermuda to London, Ont., as a 12-year-old and quickly impressed his coaches, first with the London Badgers and then with the Great Lake Canadians. Baseball America has him ranked 99th on their top 500. The six-foot-one, 165-pound right-handed hitter is committed to Texas A&M.

ZACH POP, RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Pop, from Brampton, Ont., is entering his second draft, this time as a junior at Kentucky. He turned down his hometown Toronto Blue Jays three years ago after they drafted him out of Notre Dame Catholic High School in the 23rd round. The 20-year-old Pop, with his six-foot-four, 225-pound frame, throws his fastball in the mid-to-upper 90's. He has a 3.48 earned-run average over 21 appearances (20 2/3 innings) for the Wildcats this season but missed time with injuries. He's ranked 178th by Baseball America.

JASON WILLOW, INFIELDER

Willow, a six-foot-two, 175-pound Victoria native is ranked 271st by Baseball America. The right-handed hitter impressed American scouts at last summer's Area Code Games, a showcase event for top prep players in the United States and Canada. Willow is a product of the B.C. Premier League's Victoria Mariners, who helped develop former Blue Jay Michael Saunders. He's committed to UC Santa Barbara.

CLAYTON KEYES, OUTFIELDER