For Davis Love III, a father-son outing at the US Open

ERIN, Wis. — Davis Love III is making his 24th appearance in the U.S. Open, only this time he will be cleaning clubs instead of hitting shots.

He is caddying for his son.

Davis Love IV, who just finished at Alabama and turned pro, qualified for his first U.S. Open as an alternate from the Georgia sectional qualifier. The son, who goes by "Dru," has plenty of experience on the bag.