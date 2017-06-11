Guy Cabellero rallies to capture $125,000 Plate Trial Stakes race

TORONTO — Guy Cabellero came on in deep stretch to win the $125,000 Plate Trial Stakes on Sunday.

The 20-1 longshot, with Rafael Hernandez aboard, rallied to overtake even-money favourite State of Honor, then held on to capture the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine's Tapeta track in 1:51.32 on a hot, muggy afternoon.

King and His Court was second in the six-horse field, followed by State of Honor, which led the Kentucky Derby in May at the halfway point before finishing 19th in the 20-horse field his last time out.

The Trial is the major prep event for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown that's slated for July 2 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Stronach Stables' Holy Helena was the early 3-1 favourite for the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, the 1 1/8-mile race that's the first of the Canadian Triple Tiara for fillies.

The last filly to win the Queen's Plate was Lexie Lou in 2014 after capturing the Oaks. She went on to be named Canada's top horse that year.

Also on Sunday, veteran jockey Gary Boulanger received the Avelino Gomez Memorial award for outstanding contribution to horse racing. The 49-year-old Alberta native has registered over 3,400 career wins, including the 2001 Queen’s Plate with Dancethruthedawn.