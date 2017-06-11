Jutanugarn beats Thompson, Chun in playoff at LPGA Classic

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand won the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat American Lexi Thompson and South Korea's In Gee Chun.

Jutanugarn's drive found the long grass on the side of the par-4 No. 18, but she recovered with an approach shot that left her pin-high. She calmly made a 25-footer for the victory.

Jutanugarn finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round and was tied with Thompson (72) and Chun (70) at 17-under 271.

Thompson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, led by four shots at the turn but stumbled on the back nine with four bogeys. She three-putted from 35 feet on the 18th and missed a four-footer that could have given her the victory.