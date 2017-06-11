Miles Thompson scores in OT as Georgia knocks off Saskatchewan for NLL crown
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — The Georgia Swarm are the 2017 National Lacrosse League champions.
Miles Thompson scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Georgia downed the Saskatchewan Rush 15-14 on Saturday to win the best-of-three final 2-0.
Randy Staats had four goals and three assists and Lyle Thompson added three goals and four helpers for the Swarm. Jordan Hall and Johnny Powless both struck twice for Georgia, which got singles from Joel White and Shayne Jackson. Jackson tacked on six assists for a seven-point effort.
Mike Poulin made 48 saves for the win.
Robert Church had four goals and an assist while Adam Jones and Ben McIntosh supplied a hat trick each for the Rush, who were two-time defending champions. Ryan Keenan added two goals and three assists as Jeremy Thompson and Matt Hossack had the others. Aaron Bold stopped 37 shots in defeat.