Miles Thompson scores in OT as Georgia knocks off Saskatchewan for NLL crown

SASKATOON — The Georgia Swarm are the 2017 National Lacrosse League champions.

Miles Thompson scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Georgia downed the Saskatchewan Rush 15-14 on Saturday to win the best-of-three final 2-0.

Randy Staats had four goals and three assists and Lyle Thompson added three goals and four helpers for the Swarm. Jordan Hall and Johnny Powless both struck twice for Georgia, which got singles from Joel White and Shayne Jackson. Jackson tacked on six assists for a seven-point effort.

Mike Poulin made 48 saves for the win.