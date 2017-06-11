Moustakas' two homers lifts Royals to 8-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Mike Moustakas hit two home runs and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Sunday.

Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Royals, who hit five on Saturday against the Padres.

Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet (2-2) that gave the Royals an early 4-0 advantage, and a solo homer in the eighth.

Gordon homered in the fourth, a solo shot, and Hosmer added a two-run homer in the fifth to put Kansas City on top 7-1.

Junis (2-0) allowed three runs, all on solo homers, on six hits over a career-best seven-plus innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Scott Alexander contributed two scoreless innings for Kansas City.

Cory Spangenberg hit two solo home runs and Jose Pirela homered to chase Junis from the game in the eighth. Spangenberg recorded his second career two-homerun game for the Padres, who have lost seven of eight.

Lamet struggled for a second straight start after dominating in his first two. He gave up seven runs on six hits in five innings, while striking out six and walking one.

Phil Maton made his major league debut for San Diego on the same day he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso with a scoreless eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Manuel Margot continues his recovery from a calf injury and was running in the outfield prior to Sunday's game. Margot will likely require a rehab assignment before returning.

Royals: C Salvador Perez left the game with left-side tightness in his rib cage area.

UP NEXT:

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-3, 3.50) will make the start for San Diego on Monday, looking to rebound from his last time out in which he gave up five runs in four innings at Arizona. Perdomo opposes RHP Bronson Arroyo of the Cincinnati Reds.