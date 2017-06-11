Quinn Van Gylswyk kicks late field goal as Riders tie Bombers 25-25

REGINA — Quinn Van Gylswyk kicked a 37-yard field goal with three seconds remaining — his fourth field goal of the game — to help the Saskatchewan Roughriders earn a 25-25 tie with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday in CFL pre-season action.

Duron Carter scored the first touchdown at the new Mosaic Stadium, but it was Dan Lefevour who rallied the Bombers to a 25-22 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Carter was released by the Montreal Alouettes and signed with the Riders during the off-season. In his first game with his new team he caught two passes for 10 yards, including the seven-yard scoring strike from quarterback Brandon Bridge.

Bridge, though, was the standout newcomer for the Riders. The 25-year-old made a strong case to earn the back-up job behind expected starter Kevin Glenn.

Bridge started under centre and received the majority of the snaps.

Bridge completed 20-of-26 pass attempts for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 19 yards.

Like Bridge, Dominique Davis and Lefevour are battling for the back-up spot behind Matt Nichols.

Both looked good on Saturday. Davis threw a 39-yard touchdown to TJ Lowder and completed 5-of-8 pass attempts for 90 yards.

Lefevour, a free-agent pickup by the Bombers, saw limited action in the fourth quarter and managed to march the offence into the end zone on two occasions. He hooked up with Ryan Lankford on an 18-yard touchdown and later found Justice Liggins with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lefevour was 7 for 9 for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Van Gylswyk and Tyler Crapigna were 6 for 6 on field goal attempts.

Winnipeg's Justin Medlock booted a 12-yard field goal.

Former NCAA and NFL star Vince Young, the marquee signing by the Riders during the off-season, suffered a pulled hamstring during a workout earlier in the week and did not play.

Young, 34, hasn't played professional football since 2011 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired in 2014 after the Cleveland Browns cut him.

A number of key players did not play on Saturday, including Winnipeg's Andrew Harris, Weston Dressler, Darvin Adams and Jamaal Westerman.