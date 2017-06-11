Russia, FIFA reach last-gasp TV deal for Confederations Cup

MOSCOW — FIFA said Sunday it has reached a TV rights deal with Russian broadcasters for the Confederations Cup just six days before the tournament kicks off.

The deal means state-controlled Channel One and Match TV will televise games for the event, avoiding the potential embarrassment of the tournament not being shown in the host nation. However, Russia remains without a deal for next year's World Cup.

The last-minute negotiations are highly unusual for FIFA, which prefers to ink broadcast deals several years before big events.

FIFA wanted Russia to sign a deal covering both the World Cup and the Confederations Cup, a warm-up event. However, Russian officials balked at the cost.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko previously accused FIFA of overcharging for World Cup rights, saying in April that soccer's world governing body demanded $120 million from Russian TV channels, up from $32 million paid by Russia for the 2014 World Cup, in comments reported by state news agency Tass.

Russian broadcasters would make a loss on the tournament under those conditions, Mutko added.