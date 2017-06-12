Darvish, Mazara lead Rangers over Astros 6-1

HOUSTON — Yu Darvish pitched seven solid innings and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer to give the Texas Rangers a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Darvish (6-4) allowed one hit and one run with three walks. He induced a season-best 12 groundball outs.

The Rangers went up 2-0 on back-to-back triples by Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo in the third inning.

The Astros got an RBI single by Alex Bregman in the fifth, but a run-scoring double by Adrian Beltre gave the Rangers some insurance in the sixth inning.

Mazara provided more cushion with his shot to straightaway centre field off Dayan Diaz with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-1.

Houston starter Joe Musgrove (4-5) allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his return from the disabled list. Musgrove had been out since May 26 with shoulder discomfort.

Jonathan Lucroy singled with two outs in the second inning and scored on the triple by Odor to put Texas up 1-0. Gallo followed with his triple to score Odour , but was tagged out at home to end the inning.

Right fielder Josh Reddick crashed into the wall trying to make a catch on the ball hit by Gallo and was taken out of the game to start the fourth inning. He was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Darvish kept the Astros off-balance all night. He retired the first seven before walking Bregman with one out in the third. Nori Aoki grounded into a force out that left Bregman out at second before Darvish retired George Springer to end that inning.

Carlos Beltran drew a walk to start the fifth, before the RBI single by Bregman which cut the lead to 2-1 with two outs in the inning. Bregman's hit sailed into shallow left field, and Mazara charged in but was unable to make the catch.

Elvis Andrus walked with one out in the sixth and the Rangers pushed their lead to 3-1 when he scored on Beltre's double. Andrus was 0 for 3 with the walk to snap a 15-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak in the majors.

The Astros, who have baseball's best record, walked four times but managed just two hits as they lost for the third time in four games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: CF Carlos Gomez (right hamstring) is nearing a rehab assignment and will likely play three games in the minors before he returns to the team.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 9 with discomfort in his lower back. The move leaves Houston with four starting pitchers on the DL as ace Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton are on the 10-day DL and Collin McHugh is on the 60-day DL. The Astros don't think the injury to McCullers is serious and expect him to return as soon as the 10 days are up.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas is still deciding between Dillon Gee (0-0, 3.60) and Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.88) to start on Tuesday. Gee made two relief appearances this season before allowing eight hits and four runs with four walks in 3 1/3 innings in his first start. Martinez allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in his last outing.

Astros: Brad Peacock (3-1, 3.15) will start on Tuesday on three days' rest in place of McCullers. Peacock exited his last start after just three innings after allowing seven hits, four walks and four runs in a 9-4 loss to the Angels on Friday.

