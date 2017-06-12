Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Logan Kilgore to shore up depth at quarterback

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shored up their depth at quarterback behind starter Zach Collaros by signing free agent Logan Kilgore.

The 27-year-old made seven appearances for the Toronto Argonauts last season, starting three times. He completed 55.3 per cent of his pass attempts for 728 yards with two touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Kilgore made his first-career CFL start on July 31 at Ottawa, posting 322 passing yards and engineering a fourth-quarter comeback for a 23-20 win over the Redblacks.

The six-foot-three, 206-pound native of Rocklin, Calif., signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 2014 and attended training camp with the team before joining the Argos later that season.

Kilgore played four seasons at Middle Tennessee State University before turning pro.