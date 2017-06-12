Jays take college shortstop Warmoth, pitcher Pearson with first two picks of draft

The Toronto Blue Jays selected a pair of college players with their first two picks of the MLB draft on Monday.

Toronto took North Carolina shortstop Logan Warmoth with the 22nd overall selection, then selected right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson from the College of Central Florida with the 28th pick.

The Blue Jays were one of only three teams picking twice in the first round Monday. They received a compensation pick from Cleveland after Edwin Encarnacion signed with the Indians as a free agent in the off-season.

Warmoth, a 21-year-old from Orlando, Fla., helped lead the No. 2 Tar Heels to a 49-14 record this season, batting .336 with a .404 on-base percentage and 10 home runs through 63 games.

Pearson, a six-foot-six, 245-pound 20-year-old from Tampa, Fla., was 5-2 with a 1.56 earned-run average through 13 starts for the Patriots this year, striking out 118 over 81 innings.

Pearson, in his sophomore year at Central Florida, was named the Rawlings JUCO (junior college) Pitcher of the Year earlier this month by Perfect Game. He's committed to Louisiana State University.

Former centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby was the Blue Jays' representative in Seacaucus, N.J., where the draft was held.

The first two rounds were announced Monday night. Toronto also had the 61st overall pick (second round).